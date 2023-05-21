This Week in South Florida: Marc Caputo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – If circumstantial evidence pans out, this is the week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will file paperwork and officially become a candidate for President of the United States.

With some major donors invited to a hotel on Brickell to do some fundraising for him late in the week, Local 10 News is thinking Wednesday may be the day.

DeSantis launches his Republican primary campaign after a decisive state reelection and as a force behind some of the most conservative state laws passed in recent history.

He is also in the crosshairs of former President Donald Trump.

Marc Caputo has been covering both politicians for years and is one of Florida’s most insightful reporters.

