This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Law and order became high-profile during the latest Florida Legislative Session.

A new state law focuses on how accused criminals are held, or released, to wait for trial.

Locally, Miami-Dade County courts were already reviewing the process and dealing with the politics of crime and punishment.

Turns out, the new state law and the Miami-Dade project have much in common.

Nushin Sayfie is Chief Judge of Miami-Dade County Courts and she joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

