This Week in South Florida: Randy Fine

In an avalanche of bills Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing into law, one is called Protections of Medical Conscience.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In an avalanche of bills Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing into law, one is called Protections of Medical Conscience.

When it takes effect in July, it will give doctors the right to opt-out of any health care services that he or she might object to for moral or religious reasons.

It would also give that same right to insurance companies that will be able to opt out of paying for services on the same basis.

The concerns came quick and loud from opponents who expressed concern about whose health care might suffer.

State Rep Randy Fine is one of the proponents of the bill.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.