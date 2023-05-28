This Week in South Florida: Robert Alonso

The news that one Miami-Dade County parent had requested to have a series of books, and the poem “The Hill We Climb” removed from her children’s school library.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The news that one Miami-Dade County parent had requested to have a series of books, and the poem “The Hill We Climb” removed from her children’s school library, made national headlines last week.

The reaction on Twitter of inaugural Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who considered her poem banned, and used that word, brought nationwide attention to Miami-Dade Schools and a rare public reaction from the school district, clarifying that it was not banned.

Florida’s new expanded Parent’s Rights in Education law, and the law called Individual Freedoms that puts parameters on how history is taught, has become one of the most politically charged changes in Florida education.

