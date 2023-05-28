This Week in South Florida: Roundtable with Jayden D’Onofrio and Kevin Cooper

For at least 48 hours last week, South Florida was the center of the 2024 Presidential universe as Gov. Ron DeSantis, now candidate for president, chose Miami as his Day 1 base of fundraising operations after the making announcement in Twitter cyberspace that made headlines for a variety of reasons.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For at least 48 hours last week, South Florida was the center of the 2024 Presidential universe as Gov. Ron DeSantis, now candidate for president, chose Miami as his Day 1 base of fundraising operations after the making announcement in Twitter cyberspace that made headlines for a variety of reasons.

This Week in South Florida works to give a voice to diverse perspectives, including the youngest voters who could be coming to the 2024 presidential campaign trail in record numbers if they are seen and heard by the candidates.

Joining the TWISF Student Roundtable was Jayden D’Onofrio is Chair of the Florida Democratic Youth Council and Kevin Cooper is the Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade.

They joined host Glenna Milberg for a spirited discussion which can be seen at the top of this page.