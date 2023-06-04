This Week in South Florida: Bill Fuller and Courtney Caprio

After weeks of testimony, a jury passed a multi-million dollar civil judgement Against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo last week.

Jurors in that federal court case decided evidence showed the commissioner was liable for violating the First Amendment rights of two business owners by targeting their properties with code inspectors and fines as payback for their support of a political rival.

They jury awarded more than $63 million in damages to the businessmen, including one best known for the popular Little Havana bar and club called Ball and Chain.

Witnesses in the case included former Miami city employees, including the city manager and past police chiefs.

Carollo insisted to jurors that every action he took was for the health and safety of residents.

This Week in South Florida was hoping the commissioner would join Sunday’s show, but he did not respond to the invitation.

Bill Fuller, one of the two businessmen who sued Carollo, did join TWISF host Glenna Milberg to discuss the case, along with his attorney Courtney Caprio, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.