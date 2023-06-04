This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

A first of its kind national strategy to combat anti-Semitism that was unveiled last week comes as a staggering rise in hate crimes is directed at Jewish communities.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A first of its kind national strategy to combat anti-Semitism that was unveiled last week comes as a staggering rise in hate crimes is directed at Jewish communities.

The White House plan outlines more than 100 calls to action. In concept, the plan was widely well-received, but there are questions and concerns about the details.

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz supported the strategy, and she also sponsored a resolution recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month that passed the House unanimously last week.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.