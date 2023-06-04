82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Moné Holder

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A statewide effort is underway to get voters to undo the historic state abortion restrictions passed by Florida lawmakers in the last two sessions.

A petition drive to get the question on the ballot and to voters in November is supported by a number of groups.

It is also supported by a political action committee for which Moné Holder is the chair.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

