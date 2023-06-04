This Week in South Florida: Moné Holder

A statewide effort is underway to get voters to undo the historic state abortion restrictions passed by Florida lawmakers in the last two sessions.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A statewide effort is underway to get voters to undo the historic state abortion restrictions passed by Florida lawmakers in the last two sessions.

A petition drive to get the question on the ballot and to voters in November is supported by a number of groups.

It is also supported by a political action committee for which Moné Holder is the chair.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.