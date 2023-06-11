This Week in South Florida: Marc Caputo, Dick Gregorie and Barbara Llanes

Once again, South Florida is about to become the center of the news universe.

The history making 37-count indictment against a former president of the United States lands at the federal courthouse in Miami in just a couple days.

The indictment unsealed on Friday outlines charges and evidence that Donald Trump unlawfully kept classified documents, then tried to cover up wrongdoing that potentially endangered the security of the United States and those in service to protect and defend.

During Sunday’s episode of This Week in South Florida, the topic was discussed through a South Florida lens.

Marc Caputo is national political reporter at The Messenger, a new nationwide publication.

Dick Gregorie retired from the U.S. Attorney’s office a few years ago after several decades prosecuting some of the highest profile defendants to come through Miami federal court.

Barbara Llanes is a former federal prosecutor, both in public corruption in New Jersey and then with Department of Justice in Mexico, and is now in private practice.

They joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg for a roundtable discussion and it can all be seen at the top of this page.