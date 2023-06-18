This Week in South Florida: Judy Mitrani-Reiser

Next week marks two years since the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Next week marks two years since the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

Last week, investigators with NIST, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, updated findings that suggest the condo building was doomed from the day it opened in 1981.

Of some two dozen hypotheses under scrutiny, the leading one, officials said, now focuses on a substandard concrete pool deck that collapsed seven minutes before half the building did, killing 98 people within.

Judy Mitrani-Reiser is NIST’s lead investigator overseeing that massive, multi-science probe.

