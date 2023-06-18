This Week in South Florida: The Bellamy Brothers

The effort to put a question to voters on the Florida ballot can be very challenging and expensive.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The effort to put a question to voters on the Florida ballot can be very challenging and expensive.

Petition efforts are underway for an amendment reframing abortion rights, for example.

Another effort that reached its petition goal would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida.

It took almost a million signatures to qualify for the November 2024 ballot, and the language is currently under review by the state supreme court.

The Adult Personal use of Marijuana proposal is headed up by a political action committee called Smart and Safe Florida.

That committee’s chair is not a politician or lobbyist or political operative, it’s David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers.

Country music veterans David and Howard Bellamy joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg ahead of their concert in Wisconsin to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.