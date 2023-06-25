82º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – If there is any doubt that the response to tragedy erases the public political divide, even temporarily, look to a bill filed in congress this week aimed at helping those who are about to face the costs of new safety changes to condominium law.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat whose district included Surfside during that time, filed that bill with Congressman Bill Posey, a conservative Republican from Rockledge.

The congresswoman joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter