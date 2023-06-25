This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – If there is any doubt that the response to tragedy erases the public political divide, even temporarily, look to a bill filed in congress this week aimed at helping those who are about to face the costs of new safety changes to condominium law.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat whose district included Surfside during that time, filed that bill with Congressman Bill Posey, a conservative Republican from Rockledge.

