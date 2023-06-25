This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The collapse of Champlain Towers South laid bare the consequences of neglected signs that an aging building needs attention and money.

Florida lawmakers responded with a motherlode of changes.

First in special session, and then in this past session, to tweak the changes when the consequences to homeowners became apparent.

State Rep. Vicki Lopez, A Republican from Miami, was the statehouse lead on that bill.

