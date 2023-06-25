82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The collapse of Champlain Towers South laid bare the consequences of neglected signs that an aging building needs attention and money.

Florida lawmakers responded with a motherlode of changes.

First in special session, and then in this past session, to tweak the changes when the consequences to homeowners became apparent.

State Rep. Vicki Lopez, A Republican from Miami, was the statehouse lead on that bill.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

