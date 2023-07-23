91º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jane Gilbert

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Weather is news in South Florida, and last week the region’s heat made national news.

A string of days with the heat index at 105 degrees is unprecedented.

More than that, it is dangerous and raises all kinds of questions for the potential of damage to people, to the environment and to the economy in a long-term new normal.

Jane Gilbert is Miami-Dade County’s Chief Heat Officer, a position many people didn’t even know existed, now catapulted into the headlines.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

