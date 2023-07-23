This Week in South Florida: Wayne Golding

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A country’s diplomats typically work back channels to solve differences before they become public fiascos.

Last week, the diplomats were the ones in the middle.

Jamaica has declined to provide customary diplomatic immunity for an incoming United States Ambassador’s spouse, as same-sex marriage is not legal there.

Now the U.S. is declining to renew permission to stay for several of Jamaica’s diplomats, including the country’s ambassador and its consul general in Miami.

South Florida’s Caribbean community is watching and looking to see where their elected leaders here stand.

Local 10 News invited several Miramar commissioners who promote their nationality and Jamaican ties in their campaigns to speak about this on This Week in South Florida but received no response.

Wayne Golding is an attorney and advocate who has been an advisor to the Jamaican government and to those in the diaspora.

