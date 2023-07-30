88º

This Week in South Florida Roundtable: Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Jayden D’Onofrio and Armando Ibarra

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Less than a month from now, Republican candidates for president will take the debate stage for a first side by side comparison, but who will make the cut and which of the Florida men will show?

That was just the first of many topics discussed on the This Week in South Florida roundtable, which included the following guests:

Burnadette Norris-Weeks is a partner with Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell law firm, counsel to South Florida governments and founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute.

Jayden D’Onofrio is the chair of the Florida Democratic Party Youth Council, which is focused on building engagement among young voters.

Armando Ibarra is the President of the Miami Young Republicans and founder of AI Advisory Firm.

The full roundtable discussion with TWISF host Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.

