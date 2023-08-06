This Week in South Florida: Anna Fusco

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There are only two weeks until the school year starts in South Florida.

The state’s education issues have been front and center, even in the national news, from political drama over curriculum - 18 new laws affecting schools and classrooms - and a critical teacher shortage.

With that backdrop, the Miami-Dade teachers union has a tentative deal for pay raises and the Broward Teachers Union is in the midst of that negotiation, where many took their ask - one actually begged the district - for what they consider a living wage.

