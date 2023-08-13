This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

The Florida Democratic Party is two weeks into a state tour aimed at registering voters, the most basic part of building a party.

Florida Republicans closed the gap and racked up numbers over the last decade, and now have well-over 500,000 voter advantage.

That led to the near-sweep that makes Florida state government solidly conservative, and that led to Florida being a, if not the, leading state for what’s called culture war legislation.

Nikki Fried became chair of the Florida Democratic Party six months ago and is leading the charge in a new kind of fight mode.

