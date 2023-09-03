This Week in South Florida: Brett Howard

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – President Joe Biden committed to long term disaster assistance this weekend as he and the first lady got a firsthand look at Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath.

Idalia stormed ashore on Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane last week, and as of Sunday, 13 Florida counties are included in a major disaster declaration.

Miami Dade, Broward and Monroe counties are not among them, but the two latest I-storms, Ian and Idalia, have current and critical lessons for South Florida.

