This Week in South Florida: Jacqueline Charles

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gang rule, massacres in the streets, a police force overrun and an international community struggling to help Haiti’s deepening crisis.

Midweek, the state department advised Americans to leave Haiti.

American airlines began sending larger-capacity airlines to accommodate those with the means to do so, including those with families in South Florida.

Few journalists know Haiti better than Jacqueline Charles, the Miami Herald’s Caribbean reporter who has been covering Haiti, the people, the government and the issues through the last decades.

