On "This Week in South Florida," hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg sit down with state Sen. Chris Smith, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat, Melba Pearson, deputy director of the Florida ACLU, and Jessica Fernandez with Miami Young Republicans to discuss the week's top news stories.

