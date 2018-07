On the "This Week in South Florida" podcast, Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Jessica Fernandez of the Miami Young Republicans, attorney H.T. Smith and Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez of the Florida Immigration Law Counsel as they discuss the race for Florida governor, immigration reform and possible Supreme Court justices in the wake of Anthony Kennedy's retirement.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TWISF PODCAST - iOS | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.