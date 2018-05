On the This Week in South Florida Roundtable podcast, Local 10's Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by Steve Bousquet of the Tampa Bay Times, Tim Padgett of WLRN and The Miami Times' Andrea Robinson to discuss the new Miami Mega-Mall, the Florida governor and Senate races, as well as election day in Venezuela.

