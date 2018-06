In this week's "This Week in South Florida Roundtable" podcast, Local 10's Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney discuss topics such as Adam Putnam's background check controversy, the District 5 runoff and school safety with Barry University professor Sean Foreman, Marc Caputo of Politco and America TeVe report Rene Pedrosa.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.