Join Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on the This Week in South Florida Roundtable podcast as they welcome attorney H.T. Smith, the Miami Herald's Nancy Ancrum, and attorney Ed Pozzuoli to the panel to discuss topics such as the decision to publish video showing Nikolas Cruz before the MSD shootings, DACA and family separation, and the true after-Maria death toll in Puerto Rico.

