All aboard! Enjoy all-you-can-drink tequila on the Jose Cuervo Express

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - All aboard! We're just not sure you'll be in any condition to unboard this train after its journey ends.

Even if you don't love the rails, you'll want to ride the all-you-can-drink, unlimited tequila Jose Cuervo Express, set to leave the station this month and run through the year.

The luxury ride from Guadalajara to Tequila (naturally), Mexico includes a neverending flow of alcohol, plus a tour of the Jose Cuervo distillery, and a neverending flow of alcohol.

Tickets are going for $111 and can be booked here.

