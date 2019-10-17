Broward and Miami-Dade vaping companies under scrutiny by Florida attorney general

DAVIE, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday that she is putting Florida businesses who sell and market vaping products to teenagers on notice.

The consumer protection action is the most comprehensive state vaping investigation publicly acknowledged to date looking into practices of e-cigarette products by more than 20 companies marketing and selling in Florida, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Moody concluded what she called a "statewide fact finding mission" into the dramatic increase in vaping among Florida teenagers. Over the summer, she visited school districts around the state to learn more.

"I will not let companies play fast and loose with the precious lives of Florida's youth," Moody said.

Local 10's Neki Mohan reported that Miami and Broward vape sellers are part of the investigation. These include:

Virtue Vape 1600 N.E. 1st Ave., 1606, Miami, Florida 33132

Vapor Fi, 14300 Commerce Way, Miami Lakes, Florida 33016

Ejuice Connect.com LLC, 221 N.E. 44 St., Oakland Park, Florida 33334

Fuggin Vapor 502 N.E. 190th St., Miami, Florida 33140

The Vape Factor, LLC 4851 S.W. 148th Ave., Davie, Florida 33330

Moody said her investigation will focus on the marketing practices and online sales strategies of the companies to determine if they have intentionally targeted minors, tempting them to vape. She said she is also investigating whether the companies can support their marketing and health claims.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 26 deaths attributed to vaping, with two of those reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health reported 68 cases of vaping-related illnesses statewide.

