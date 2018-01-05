City bans using, talking on cellphones while driving

SMYRNA, Ga. - While some communities and states attempt to ban drivers from texting while behind the wheel, one city just voted to make it illegal to even talk on cellphones while driving.

WSB reports council members of the city of Smyrna, Georgia voted to ban all use of phones while driving, including holding a phone and talking.

The mayor's vote for the ban broke a 3-3 tied. Those opposed to the ban believe it is up to the state to make it illegal.

Drivers caught using their cellphones while driving after April 2 will get off with a warning for the first 45 days. A $150 fine will be imposed after the grace period ends.

