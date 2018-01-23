1 airlifted to hospital after car collides with van in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - One person was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car and a Sherwin Williams van collided in Homestead.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Campbell Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1:45 p.m. The white car involved in the crash sustained significant damage to the driver's side.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said an adult had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

It's unclear whether anyone else was injured.

