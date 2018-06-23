1 killed in early morning crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person died Saturday morning after a crash in the northbound lanes Interstate 95 at West Broward Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down several lanes as it investigated the crash, backing up traffic between the exits for Davie and Sunrise boulevards.

As of 9 a.m., troopers were still diverting traffic off the highway to the Broward Boulevard exit to ease the congestion.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

