2 people seriously hurt in car crash in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - Two people were seriously hurt in a car crash Saturday afternoon along Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the two-car crash happened around 3 p.m. near Indian Trace.

Paramedics airlifted one of the victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale while another was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

Four other people suffered minor injuries in the crash. Paramedics transported them to the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

