Get ready for gridlock: Broward Boulevard closure starts Tuesday

Get ready for detours and gridlock.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Expect big delays on Broward Boulevard and surrounding areas beginning Tuesday when a large stretch of the road is completely closed in both eastbound and westbound directions.

Workers will be doing repairs to the Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) crossing, shutting down both eastbound and westbound lanes to traffic on Broward Boulevard between NW/SW 7th Avenue and Andrews Avenue.

Repairs begin as do the closures at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 and continue through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 15. If they need another day, the detours could be in place until Friday, April 16, just before midnight.

Only local traffic will be allowed through, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), during the repairs. Also, from 4 to 6 p.m., westbound Broward Boulevard traffic will be rerouted at NE/SE 3 Avenue.

Broward Boulevard will be closed between NW/SW 7 Avenue and Andrews Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, 4/13 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, 4/15 for repairs at the FEC Railway crossing.



Broward Boulevard will be closed between NW/SW 7 Avenue and Andrews Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, 4/13 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, 4/15 for repairs at the FEC Railway crossing.

Know before you go

Best bet is to avoid the road completely and take either Sunrise Boulevard, Davie Boulevard, or US 1.

If you must travel in the area of Broward Boulevard, try to avoid it at peak times, according to FDOT.

Below are the detour routes:

Westbound

• North at Andrews Avenue to NW 6 Street / Sistrunk Boulevard, west to NW 7 Avenue, and south to Broward Boulevard.

• South at Andrews Avenue to SW 2 Street / Himmarshee Street, west to SW 7 Avenue, and north to Broward Boulevard.

Eastbound

• North at NW 7 Avenue to NW 6 Street / Sistrunk Boulevard, east to Andrews Avenue, and south to Broward Boulevard.

• South at SW 7 Avenue to SW 2 Street / Himmarshee Street, east to Andrews Avenue, and north to Broward Boulevard.

See the document about the closure from City of Fort Lauderdale.