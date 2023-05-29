Fuel tanker overturns on I-595 in Broward, shutting down all lanes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a fuel tanker that overturned Monday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 595.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Exit 10, which leads to the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda, a vehicle and a loaded fuel tanker were heading west on I-595, east of I-95, when they were involved in a sideswipe collision.

Miranda said the tanker then veered into the grass median and overturned onto its right side.

According to Miranda, crews are offloading 9,000 gallons of gas into a second trailer, which is expected to take a couple of hours.

No injuries were reported, however a small fuel leak was secured by BSFR’s Hazmat Team.

Traffic closures are as follows:

Eastbound/Westbound I-595 closed. The entry to the airport and to Port Everglades is affected.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Florida’s Turnpike and I-95.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to I-95 SB.

Westbound traffic is closed at US1/Port Everglades.

First responders warn drivers to expect delays and road closures in the area until the cleanup is complete.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.