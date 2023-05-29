84º

Traffic

Fuel tanker overturns on I-595 in Broward, shutting down all lanes

9,000 gallons of gas being offloaded into second trailer

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Traffic
(Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a fuel tanker that overturned Monday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 595.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Exit 10, which leads to the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda, a vehicle and a loaded fuel tanker were heading west on I-595, east of I-95, when they were involved in a sideswipe collision.

Miranda said the tanker then veered into the grass median and overturned onto its right side.

According to Miranda, crews are offloading 9,000 gallons of gas into a second trailer, which is expected to take a couple of hours.

No injuries were reported, however a small fuel leak was secured by BSFR’s Hazmat Team.

Traffic closures are as follows:

  • Eastbound/Westbound I-595 closed. The entry to the airport and to Port Everglades is affected.
  • Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Florida’s Turnpike and I-95.
  • Westbound traffic is being diverted to I-95 SB.
  • Westbound traffic is closed at US1/Port Everglades.

First responders warn drivers to expect delays and road closures in the area until the cleanup is complete.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email