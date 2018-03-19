6-car crash causes traffic backups along State Road 7 in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - Nine people were hurt after a six-vehicle crash, which shut down most of State Road 7 in Plantation during the middle of rush hour Monday.

A spokesperson for the Plantation Fire Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. just north of Broward Boulevard. Police advised people to avoid the area.

Officials said the people hurt suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

