Alligator Alley reopens after smoke from brush fires forced closure

Smoke from nearby brush fires has forced the closure of a stretch of Alligator Alley in Broward and Collier counties.

NAPLES, Fla. - A portion of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley was closed for several hours early Monday because of heavy smoke from nearby brush fires.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Monday on Facebook that I-75 was closed from the toll booth in Collier County to the toll booth in Broward County. It reopened about 8 a.m.

Authorities suggested that motorists heading east use State Road 80 to U.S. Highway 27 as an alternate route.

Firefighters have been battling brush fires in southwest Florida since last week.



