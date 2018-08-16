Box truck fire brings traffic to standstill on Florida's Turnpike at Golden Glades

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A box truck caught fire Thursday morning after a crash at the Golden Glades Interchange.

The fire brought traffic to a standstill in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, just before the westbound entrance to the Palmetto Expressway.

A view from Sky 10 showed firefighters putting out the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived to find the box truck engulfed in flames and one person injured.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the cargo area of the truck to extinguish the rest of the fire.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Jose Sanchez said the victim was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike came to a standstill after a tractor-trailer fire at the Golden Glades Interchange.

