MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A car caught fire Thursday morning on the Palmetto Expressway.

The fire was in the westbound lanes near Northwest 67th Avenue.

More Palmetto Expressway Headlines

Only one lane of traffic was open while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Traffic was backed up all the way to LeJeune Road.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.