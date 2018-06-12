Car fire slows northbound traffic on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A car caught fire Tuesday morning on the side of Interstate 95 in Hollywood, slowing traffic in the northbound lanes.

The car was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 near the Sheridan Street exit.

Sky 10 was above the scene as firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.

Three firefighters used a water hose to douse the burning car.

There didn't appear to be anyone inside the car.

Despite the fire, I-95 remained open, although the two far right lanes were blocked.

