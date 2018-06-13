Car gets pinned under semi-truck on Turnpike near Bird Road

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon after a car was pinned underneath a semi-truck.

The crash was reported near the Bird Road exit.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. as traffic was backed up to the Southwest Eight Street exit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

