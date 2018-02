MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Card Sound Road was closed in both directions Friday morning after a crash, Miami-Dade police said on Twitter.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a man had to be extricated from a vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Traffic is being diverted at U.S. 1 as authorities investigate.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.