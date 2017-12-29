Chain-reaction crash involving tanker truck closes US 27 at I-75

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A chain-reaction crash involving a tanker truck shut down U.S. Highway 27 in both directions Friday morning in western Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the crash caused a fuel leak that would shut down the road in both directions for several hours.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to contain the leak.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling south, crossed into the northbound lanes and caused the tanker truck to crash.

FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola said four tractor-trailers were involved in the chain-reaction crash, but nobody was injured.

U.S. 27 was closed between Interstate 75 and Griffin Road for several hours.

Drivers were advised take the Sawgrass Expressway or I-75 as alternate routes.

