CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A cherry picker truck crashed on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs Monday morning, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side, authorities said.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department officials said all southbound lanes are blocked between Coral Ridge Drive and University Drive.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.





