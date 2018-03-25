Delayed for weeks, highly-anticipated new express lanes open on I-75

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The highly-anticipated new express lanes along Interstate 75 opened this weekend after being delayed for several weeks, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The lanes were originally set to open March 3, but officials said the toll system needed additional testing.

Barbara Kelleher, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Transportation, said two lanes will operate in both directions on sections of I-75. Like the ones on Interstate 95, the express lanes will charge a toll based on current traffic conditions, Kelleher said. Roadway signs will alert drivers to the most current toll price.

Drivers must have a mounted SunPass device or other interoperable transponder to use the lanes. Cash or TOLL-BY-PLATE can not be used to pay for express lanes, Kellehers said. Vehicles with more than two axles aren't permitted on the express lanes.

The lanes runs from Northwest 138th Street in Miami-Dade County to Interstate 595 in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Transportation has released a list of entrances and exits:

Northbound express lanes entrance locations:

North of Northwest 138th Street

Direct connect ramp from Florida's Turnpike northbound

Florida's Turnpike southbound (opening winter 2018/2019)

North of Sheridan Street

Northbound express lanes exit locations:

South of State Road 820/Pines Boulevard

South of SR 818/Griffin Road

South of I-75, I-595, SR 869/Sawgrass Expressway Interchange

Direct Connect Ramp to 595 Express eastbound (weekdays mornings and weekends)

Southbound express lanes entrance locations:

Direct connect ramp from 595 Express westbound (weekdays evenings)

South of I-75, I-595, SR 869/Sawgrass Expressway Interchange

South of SR 818/Griffin Road

South of SR 820/Pines Boulevard

Southbound express lanes exit locations:

North of Sheridan Street

Florida's Turnpike Northbound (opening winter 2018/2019)

Direct connect ramp to Florida's Turnpike southbound

North of Northwest 138th Street

