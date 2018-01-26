Dolphin Expressway closure may cause weekend traffic nightmare

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY - If you're planning on traveling through Miami-Dade on Friday night and over the weekend, better find a new route or wait until the afternoon as a major highway will be shut down overnight and during the early morning hours.

All eastbound lanes and ramps on the Dolphin Expressway (SR-836) will be closed from LeJuene Road (42nd Avenue) to Northwest 37th Avenue during various times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY though SATURDAY - 11 p.m. to 10 a.m.

though - 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. SATURDAY through SUNDAY - 11 p.m. to 10 a.m.

through - 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. SUNDAY through MONDAY - 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Beams will be erected on the highway during those times and drivers are being advised to follow the detours below.

Make sure to download the FREE Local 10 News app for real-time traffic updates that will give you the green light on when it's clear to head back on to the highways.

DOWNLOAD NOW - iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.