Downed power line closes stretch of Northwest 36th Street in Miami

MIAMI - Police have blocked off a stretch of Northwest 36th Street in Miami because of a downed power line.

A view from Sky 10 showed the live power line resting in the grass on the side of the street near Northwest 38th Avenue. It appeared to have sparked a small fire.

It's not immediately known what caused the power line to fall to the ground.

Northwest 36th Street was closed in both directions between Northwest 37th and Northwest 38th avenues.

