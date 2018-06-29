Eastbound lanes of Rickenbacker Causeway closed because of police activity

MIAMI - All eastbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway were closed Friday morning because of police activity in the area.

Miami police said a suicidal man with a gun was standing under the William M. Powell Bridge and threatening to harm himself.

The SWAT team and hostage negotiators were at the scene.

All eastbound lanes are closed between Interstate 95 and Virginia Beach Drive.

Vehicles traveling to Virginia Key were being turned away, but westbound traffic was moving.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area.

