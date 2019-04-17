Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of Alligator Alley for several hours

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Alligator Alley that shut down all lanes of traffic early Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in a crash near mile marker 43.

According to the FHP, northbound traffic on the stretch of Interstate 75 will be closed for at least four hours between U.S. Highway 27 and the Broward County-Collier County border.

Southbound lanes were closed at one point, but they reopened about 6:30 a.m.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate during the crash investigation.

