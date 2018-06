FORT LAUDERDALE - A fatal crash has shut down the eastbound on-ramp from I-595 to I-95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened early Friday morning at the on-ramp. The crash involved only one car. At least one person was killed.

Traffic is being diverted off Davie Blvd.

Drivers may want to use State Road 84 to get onto I-95 northbound.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.