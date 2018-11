DORAL, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a fatal crash near Doral on Thursday night.

Troopers closed the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway, also known as State Road 836, at Northwest 107th Avenue.

Troopers were asking drivers to avoid SR-836 near Miami International Mall and Dolphin Mall.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.