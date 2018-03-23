FHP to reopen area of Tamiami Trail no later than Monday

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol announced Thursday night that they plan to reopen the area of Eighth Street where the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapsed last week before Monday.

After the March 15 collapse, there were five people dead trapped under the concrete. It took several days to remove the evidence and workers were cleaning up. An officer at the scene said the clean up will be done by Saturday. The Florida Department of Transportation will have to inspect the road before FHP decides its ready to reopen.

Meanwhile, survivors and grieving relatives were demanding answers. The debris hit the roof of Katrina Collazo's car. She is among those filing lawsuits against the engineering and construction companies this week.

"I looked back to see what had happened and that's when the bridge collapsed on top of my daughter's chair," Collazo said.

Some of the relatives believe Eighth Street, also known as Tamiami Road, should have been closed during the construction and testing of the pedestrian bridge. Investigators have yet to release their reports and recommendations.

And with the $14.2 million project turned into shambles, FIU President Mark Rosenberg was considering whether or not the school should invest on a solution to protect pedestrians in the same intersection and was also considering to build a memorial for the victims.

